Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Linde

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

LIN opened at $381.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.