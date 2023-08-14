Forward Air Co. (FWRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $78.89 on Monday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

