Forward Air Co. (FWRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Forward Air has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Forward Air Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $78.89 on Monday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
- Stock Average Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Raised EPS but Lowered Revenue Estimates
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.