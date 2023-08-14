Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Foxby Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

