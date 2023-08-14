Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FDP traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $27.17. 151,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,841. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $170,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,565.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $367,196 in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

