FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Down 33.1% in July

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 480,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,851. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 40,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $536,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David J. Adelman bought 78,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $349,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 331,238 shares of company stock worth $1,510,299 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,758 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 1,198,790 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $4,472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 77.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,951,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 852,337 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is co-managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

