Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHAT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

BHAT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,948. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.18.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

