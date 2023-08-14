Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.22.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26,656.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,300,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

