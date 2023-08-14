Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.