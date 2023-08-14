Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
