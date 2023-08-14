GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of GLOP opened at $8.00 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.
GasLog Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $3.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 164.00%. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
