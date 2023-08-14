GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of GLOP opened at $8.00 on Thursday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $432.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $3.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $13.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 164.00%. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GasLog Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

