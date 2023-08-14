GICTrade (GICT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,754.04

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $91.68 million and approximately $17,754.04 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92521281 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,622.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

