Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 184850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.68.
Glacier Media Company Profile
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
