Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Up 0.1 %

SANM opened at $55.14 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

