Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
View Our Latest Report on Gladstone Commercial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
GOOD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $551.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.54%.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
Read More
