Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,603,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOD traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,086. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $551.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

