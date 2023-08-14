Global Ports (LON:GPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.00

Shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 228 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.86), with a volume of 42215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.88).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.
