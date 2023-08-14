Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $19.89 on Monday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $591.53 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.