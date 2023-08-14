Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 541,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.62. 38,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,070. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $35.76.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 371,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 93,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 172,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 155,325 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.