Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 541,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.62. 38,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,070. The company has a market capitalization of $327.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $35.76.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.