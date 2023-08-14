Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.35

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 443917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $366,114,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after acquiring an additional 886,739 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,033 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

