goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$156.14.

goeasy stock opened at C$134.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 34.61, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$144.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

