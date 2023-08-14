Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys 8,602 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. ChampionX accounts for about 2.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,253. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

