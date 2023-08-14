Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.75.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
