GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), with a volume of 55875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

GRC International Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.89. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.65.

GRC International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.