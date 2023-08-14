Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 507 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.24. 117,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $253.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.27.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

