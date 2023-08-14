Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

