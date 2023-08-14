Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,754.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,481,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $149,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $435.81. 98,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,154. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.63. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

