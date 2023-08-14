Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.83. 2,387,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,674,711. The company has a market capitalization of $244.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

