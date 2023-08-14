Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 5,943 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 121.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.62. 16,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.91 and its 200-day moving average is $174.14.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

