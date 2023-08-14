Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 742 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,828. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

