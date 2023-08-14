Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $511.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.63. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.