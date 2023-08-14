Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 7,162 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $43.67 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
