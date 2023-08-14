Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

