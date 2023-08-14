Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 270.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

