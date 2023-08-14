Grin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $486,465.87 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $486,465.87 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00279014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00781128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00539293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00059522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

