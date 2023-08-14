Guggenheim Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 30.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,133. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $119,432,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

