GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT) Shares Up 2.9%

GVIC Communications Corp. (TSE:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
GVIC Communications Stock Up 2.9 %
The stock has a market cap of C$105.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35.
GVIC Communications Company Profile
GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.
