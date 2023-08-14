GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT) Shares Up 2.9%

GVIC Communications Corp. (TSE:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

GVIC Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$105.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35.

GVIC Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information, Commodity Information, and Community Media. The company provides environmental data and historical products that assess environmental risk for commercial and industrial properties; produces technical resource guides in the areas of environmental health and safety, transportation, risk management, and business practices; operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GVIC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVIC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.