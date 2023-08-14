Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,200. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO opened at $43.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

