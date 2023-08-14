Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,324 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.66. 2,648,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,092,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

