Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,420. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.35. The company had a trading volume of 326,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.