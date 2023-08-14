Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $511.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.49. The company has a market capitalization of $473.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $577.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

