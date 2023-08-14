Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 18,419 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.01. 755,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,008. The company has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.