Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $33.47. 6,756,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,968,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

