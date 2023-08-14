Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 261,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 106,244 shares.The stock last traded at $32.92 and had previously closed at $32.94.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after buying an additional 928,326 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 802,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 756,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,726 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 718,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,097 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 617,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 256,698 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Articles

