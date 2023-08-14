Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading 6.4% Higher

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 780,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,338,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.20.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $521.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawaiian

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 50.1% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,167,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,279 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 910,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 743,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 590,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

