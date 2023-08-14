HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 229.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

PSTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,864. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

