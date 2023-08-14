HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 229.22% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Therapeutics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.