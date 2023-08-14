Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $309.29 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,960,788,985 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,960,788,984.783127 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06416978 USD and is up 14.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $111,152,625.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

