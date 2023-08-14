Highland Peak Capital LLC Sells 29,456 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Highland Peak Capital LLC reduced its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the period. MBIA makes up about 2.5% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MBIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBI traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.60. 14,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,158. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MBIA Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

