Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKHGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Hongkong Land stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

