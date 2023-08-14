Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKHGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Hongkong Land Stock Performance
Hongkong Land stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. Hongkong Land has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.02.
About Hongkong Land
