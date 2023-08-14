ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, ICON has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $203.70 million and $3.85 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,951,914 coins and its circulating supply is 964,951,863 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,918,229.2666453 with 964,916,666.9902812 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21024734 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $4,250,197.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

