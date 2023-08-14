IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of IROQ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.54.

IF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut IF Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of IF Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IROQ. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 48,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IF Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

