Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $70.85. 292,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 832,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,537,289.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,120,643 shares in the company, valued at $77,537,289.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,983 shares of company stock valued at $8,652,178. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

