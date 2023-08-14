Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Up 36.2% in July

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. 883,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,435. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

